The Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota could be soaked with up to 4 inches of rain between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning as the remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal move into the state and western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood watch going into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday covers Hennepin, Scott, Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties in the metro area, as well as 15 counties south and east of the Twin Cities. Several counties in western Wisconsin, including the cities of Rice Lake, Eau Claire, La Crosse and Wisconsin Dells are included in the watch in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected in the watch area, but some areas east of Interstate 35 may see 5 inches or more, especially where thunderstorms develop. The heaviest rain is likely to fall in western Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

“Small creeks and streams may rise quickly, and flooding may also occurring urban areas,” the Weather Service said in its latest advisory. “There is also a small threat for tornadoes.”

It’s rare for tropical storms to affect the Upper Midwest, and Cristobal will be the first to do so since remnants of Tropical Storm Erin hit Minnesota in 2007. The state was also affected by Hurricane Rita in 2005.

Showers pushing into the metro by mid-afternoon Tuesday could linger into Wednesday afternoon before a sunny stretch of weather arrives on Thursday. After reaching a blistering high of 96 degrees Monday, the mercury will struggle to reach 70 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate into the 70s Thursday through Sunday. The next chance of rain will arrive Sunday night, the Weather Service said.