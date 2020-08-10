Portions of the southern metro are under a flash flood warning until 7:45 a.m. after heavy rain accompanied with hail moved across the Twin Cities area early Monday.

The warning includes southern Hennepin, northeastern Scott and northeaster Carver counties, areas where up to 6 inches of rain fell overnight, the National Weather Service said.

Cities where flooding could occur include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Plymouth, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Minnetonka, Shakopee, Savage and Richfield.

To the south of the metro, storms were pushing through Steele and Freeborn counties at 5:30 a.m., the last of the severe storms in the state, the weather service said.

High winds, some clocked at 60 mph in Richfield, accompanied the storms. Bloomington was also hard hit with numerous trees down in the area between Normandale Boulevard to Xerxes Avenue and from 90th Street to American Boulevard.

“We’re finding areas throughout the entire city,” the city’s fire department said in a tweet.

Power was knocked in many places. At 5:25 a.m., more than 5,000 Xcel Energy customers in west metro were without electricity, the utility said.