Kingston Technology’s DataTraveler 2000 might be the best and most important flash drive you can own.

The cvUSB 3.0 drive is available in storage sizes from 4GB up to 128GB ($63-$234), but what makes it so valuable is multiple layers of security that keep data secure.

An easy-to-use alphanumeric keypad is built on the outside of the flash drive, which comes preloaded with a password and instructions for changing it to anything seven to 15 digits in length. With step-by-step instructions, it takes about 30 seconds to complete the change.

If you forget the password, the DT2000 can be reset to the default settings. Hacking-­detection technology will permanently delete the drive’s content after an incorrect password is attempted 10 consecutive times.

It automatically locks when it’s removed from the computer’s USB port. Owners can set themselves up as an administrator with a PIN and grant access to other users, create read-only or write access, and use a timeout lock mode.

With the included storage sleeve, the DT2000 is waterproof and dustproof, and has a built-in key ring attachment. Kingston lists compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux kernel, and Chrome OS Android. (kingston.com)