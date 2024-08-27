The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians is honoring a monumental elder and leader who died Monday.
Flags at half-staff in Red Lake following death of Hereditary Chief James Loud
Services are being held Wednesday and Thursday.
Services are planned for later this week and flags are flying at half-staff for Hereditary Chief James “Jim” A. Loud, Ogimaa Binesi, of the Bear Clan. Tribal Chairman Darrell G. Seki Sr. ordered the observance Monday, when Loud passed away at his home, according to an obituary.
Seki said in a memorandum Monday that “it is with great sadness” to announce that Loud had died. He said that until further notice all flags at tribal buildings and properties will be flown at half-staff in honor of Loud.
“We are extending our most heartfelt condolences to his family,” Seki said.
Loud was one of the Seven Hereditary Chiefs, the descendants of the seven who negotiated the 1889 Land Agreement after Red Lake resisted the federal government’s attempt to break up reservation land in order to assimilate Native Americans.
The Dawes Act of 1887 resulted in the U.S. government stripping over 90 million acres of tribal land, then selling it to non-native people. Red Lake remained “untouched Indian land,” according to Red Lake Nation’s tribal history. But treaty promises were broken. The state controls 40% of Upper Red Lake.
Seki announced last year Red Lake’s intention to reclaim that land. Loud served in an advisory capacity to the tribal council. Hereditary chiefs are different from elected chiefs in that they serve for life.
A visitation for Loud is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen. The prayer service begins at 6:30 p.m.
The visitation extends into Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Oshkiimaajitahdah Wellness Center in Redby.
Loud will be laid to rest with military honors in Redby’s St. Antipas Episcopal Cemetery.
