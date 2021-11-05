A 5-year-old boy was "gravely injured and in and out of consciousness" after being struck by a car Thursday evening in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood, police said.

Officers rendered aid and St. Paul fire medics took the boy to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police were sent at 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Street and Marshall Avenue, where they found the child, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis.

The driver who struck the boy was cooperative and remained on the scene, according to police. He did not show signs of impairment, and police continued to investigate. No arrests were made.

More information will be released Friday, according to police.

