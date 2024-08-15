A semitrailer truck slammed into a line of four vehicles stopped for construction on a northern Minnesota highway, resulting in at least one death, the State Patrol said.
Five-vehicle accident near Floodwood, Minn., proves fatal
A semitrailer truck slammed into a line of vehicles stopped for highway construction.
The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 2 near Nelson Road, a few miles southeast of Floodwood, Minn., authorities said.
According to the State Patrol, the four vehicles were stopped in traffic because of road construction when the truck struck them at highway speeds.
Authorities could not be reached to provide more details.
Agencies responding included the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Arrowhead Response and Fire, Cloquet ambulance and Floodwood police, fire and ambulance.
