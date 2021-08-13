The NFL preseason has returned in 2021, shorter than ever after a season where its cancellation led players to question whether the league's necessary evil still had any necessity.

The league's expanded regular season led to the elimination of one preseason week; the Vikings are one of 30 NFL teams that will play just three exhibition games before the regular season kicks off after Labor Day.

But as the Vikings prepare to play before a full-capacity crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium, their preseason opener against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon will likely carry a peculiar distinction: the most highly-attended single-day sporting event in Minnesota since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The Vikings need to draw just 23,338 to surpass the Twins' largest crowd at Target Field this season; while they hosted a scrimmage in front of 5,200 fans last Saturday, this week's game will be the largest test yet of their ability to bring fans back safely as the delta variant leads coronavirus numbers to increase around the state.

Fans returning on Saturday, for the first Vikings home game with paying customers since Dec. 29, 2019, leads our list of things to watch in the preseason opener:

1. Fans are back — how will it go?

The Vikings are not currently requiring fans to be vaccinated for games at U.S. Bank Stadium, though they are offering COVID-19 vaccines outside the stadium before Saturday's game. Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days should stay home; the Vikings are not requiring masks in the stadium, but are encouraging all fans to wear one regardless of vaccination status, citing current CDC guidelines. All NFC teams have two preseason home games this year, so the Vikings will get two chances to see how things go before their home opener against Seattle on Sept. 26.

2. Light day for the starters

While coach Mike Zimmer would not reveal his plans for the Vikings' starters this week, a league source said Friday the plan is for starters to see "minimal" playing time on Saturday. That follows how Zimmer has typically used his starters in his six preseason openers as head coach; expect the team to keep its top offense and defense on the field for a series or two, and be cautious with players like Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr. In both of his preseason openers for the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins has played nine snaps, going 4-for-4 with a touchdown pass in each game.

3. Browning gets his chance

The Vikings' training camp has already helped backup QB Jake Browning boost his profile, given the time he got with the team's top offense while Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were out for contact tracing after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. Zimmer has already said Mond won't play on Saturday, and a light day for Cousins would mean plenty of time for Browning, with recent pickup Danny Etling possibly in line for some work. It's another opportunity for Browning to help himself win the No. 2 quarterback job behind Cousins.

4. Offensive line has plenty of questions

After Christian Darrisaw had his second surgery of the year on a lingering groin injury on Thursday, left tackle Rashod Hill left the Vikings' practice with an injury on Thursday afternoon, forcing Blake Brandel into the first-team offense as the left tackle. The Vikings' health status on the left side makes the offensive line even more a subject of intrigue; the team is still trying to determine whether Oli Udoh should start ahead of Dakota Dozier at right guard, whether third-round pick Wyatt Davis can contribute as a rookie and what depth it has behind Garrett Bradbury at center. The line has been a focal point during the preseason for most of Zimmer's tenure, and 2021 figures to be no different.

5. Can rookie pass rushers contribute?

While Hunter has impressed in his return from neck surgery and Stephen Weatherly currently occupies the top spot on the depth chart at right defensive end, the Vikings could use more pass rushing help, and preseason games could be the opportunity for players like third-round pick Patrick Jones and fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson to show they can provide it. It's also an important preseason for players like second-year man D.J. Wonnum and fourth-year player Jalyn Holmes, as they try to carve out roles in the Vikings' defensive line rotation.