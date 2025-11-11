Five Romanian relatives accused of rolling back odometers in Twin Cities used-car fraud scheme

Five relatives with Romanian ties are accused of an elaborate scheme involving purchasing cars for decreased values by faking mechanical problems and then manipulating odometers and making cosmetic changes to sell the cars for drastically inflated prices.
Ilie Tudor, 27; Ionut Todur, 29; Florin Tudor, 31; Vasile Tudor, 26; and David Tudor, 22, stand charged with concealing criminal proceeds, theft by swindle and odometer tampering in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the plot that involved purchasing and reselling vehicles on Facebook Marketplace. All five co-defendants are believed to no longer be in Minnesota, and “it appears at least two have left the country.” Warrants have been issued for their arrest. No lawyers are listed as representing them. None has a serious criminal history in the state.
According to charges filed last week, the fraud plot unfolded like this:
This summer, a St. Croix County man listed his Toyota Tundra for sale for $9,000 on Facebook Marketplace. Three people came to Wisconsin to look at the car and took it for a test drive. They told the man the car seemed to have a serious engine leak because there was oil in the radiator. They offered to buy the car for $5,200, and the man agreed.
When the seller of the Tundra looked at video from his home security system, he saw that while one of the buyers distracted him, another had opened the cap to the radiator and poured oil inside.
He then found the truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace. It was easy to distinguish because it had an unusual front bumper and a box drawer system in the bed of the truck. Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies found the truck at a home in north Minneapolis using the vehicle identification number and returned it to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, which noted that the car had 128,343 miles on it.
When the car was originally listed for sale, the odometer read 238,939 miles.
When the Tundra was recovered in north Minneapolis, detectives noticed several other cars on the property that appeared to be getting prepared for sale, including a vehicle with Oklahoma license plates. Two men were at the house and provided Romanian passports as identification. They told police that they made money selling custom balloons in Florida to tourists. One of the two men later called the St. Croix County sheriff and demanded that he get his truck or his money back.