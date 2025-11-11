News & Politics

Five Romanian relatives accused of rolling back odometers in Twin Cities used-car fraud scheme

Authorities believe two of the suspects have already fled the country and none remain in Minnesota.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 9:56PM
Five Romanian relatives stand charged in a scheme that involved manipulating vehicles sold on Facebook Marketplace in order to inflate their resale value. (iStock)

Five relatives with Romanian ties are accused of an elaborate scheme involving purchasing cars for decreased values by faking mechanical problems and then manipulating odometers and making cosmetic changes to sell the cars for drastically inflated prices.

Ilie Tudor, 27; Ionut Todur, 29; Florin Tudor, 31; Vasile Tudor, 26; and David Tudor, 22, stand charged with concealing criminal proceeds, theft by swindle and odometer tampering in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the plot that involved purchasing and reselling vehicles on Facebook Marketplace. All five co-defendants are believed to no longer be in Minnesota, and “it appears at least two have left the country.” Warrants have been issued for their arrest. No lawyers are listed as representing them. None has a serious criminal history in the state.

According to charges filed last week, the fraud plot unfolded like this:

This summer, a St. Croix County man listed his Toyota Tundra for sale for $9,000 on Facebook Marketplace. Three people came to Wisconsin to look at the car and took it for a test drive. They told the man the car seemed to have a serious engine leak because there was oil in the radiator. They offered to buy the car for $5,200, and the man agreed.

When the seller of the Tundra looked at video from his home security system, he saw that while one of the buyers distracted him, another had opened the cap to the radiator and poured oil inside.

He then found the truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace. It was easy to distinguish because it had an unusual front bumper and a box drawer system in the bed of the truck. Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies found the truck at a home in north Minneapolis using the vehicle identification number and returned it to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, which noted that the car had 128,343 miles on it.

When the car was originally listed for sale, the odometer read 238,939 miles.

When the Tundra was recovered in north Minneapolis, detectives noticed several other cars on the property that appeared to be getting prepared for sale, including a vehicle with Oklahoma license plates. Two men were at the house and provided Romanian passports as identification. They told police that they made money selling custom balloons in Florida to tourists. One of the two men later called the St. Croix County sheriff and demanded that he get his truck or his money back.

Investigators surveilled the house and conducted background checks on the two men, which uncovered extensive travel history and police contacts across the United States.

In mid-July, officers drove past the home and noticed the same large number of vehicles on the property and a number of people “milling about.” When officers drove past the next day, all of the cars were gone and the house was empty, with the doors and windows left wide open.

Police used city surveillance tools and license plate readers to track the vehicle with Oklahoma license plates to an address in the southeastern corner of downtown Minneapolis, near the interstates 35 and 94 interchange. When they arrived, a number of the cars that had been at the north Minneapolis house were on the property.

Two of the cars were actively listed on Facebook Marketplace, including a Ford F150 that had an odometer reading nearly 100,000 miles lower than the most recent reading law enforcement had recorded in its database.

Detectives surveilled the property for a week and saw people moving a large number of cars onto side streets near the house. “The vehicles appear to be constantly changing,” the criminal complaint read. “Detectives believe these vehicles are being purchased and sold in the same manipulated manner” as the Tundra and other vehicles.

Police searched the property and found four odometer clusters — essentially the collection of dashboard instruments in any car — in a garage at the house. They found a Toyota RAV4 in which the mileage had allegedly been rewound by at least 7,000 miles, a Ford Transit in which the mileage had been rewound by 170,000 miles and another unidentified car that was rewound by 80,000 miles.

Investigators at the property found six vehicles with altered odometers and four loose odometers that could be swapped into vehicles. They also found a “mileage adjustment tool” and $53,000 in cash. One day later, they interviewed several people at the house and noticed a “small hand” pushing a bag out of an upstairs window. They found it on the roof, and it contained $24,000 in cash.

Vasile Tudor said that he had swapped the entire dashboard of a Ford Transit van because the check engine light had come on and that he also lowered the mileage by 80,000. Florin Tudor said his wife must have been trying to hide the $24,000 when the officers entered the home.

The five charged said they were not regularly employed but they occasionally cleaned homes, mowed yards or begged on street corners for “about $100-$300 a day.” They also allegedly admitted to regularly wiring thousands of dollars to family in Romania, with Florin Tudor saying he had sent $9,000 on “3-5 separate occasions.” He said that money was for his children’s education in Romania.

Investigators alleged that because the transfers were under the mandatory reporting limit of $10,000, the amount of the wires may have been an attempt to evade detection.

Police were ultimately able to match several odometers to their original vehicles and concluded that “cars were being sold for high profits from individuals who were not mechanics, which indicates that odometers were being rolled back and cosmetic fixes were made to the vehicles to get a higher value.”

The Tudor family made news in the Twin Cities in 2023 when Ilie Tudor was panhandling on the side of the interstate and a pit bull got loose and attacked him, his wife and his young daughter. They started an online fundraiser that brought in $2,000 dollars.

Police closed the case without recommending charges to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office due to a lack of substantial evidence.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Duluth

Duluth group home staffer allegedly took passengers on reckless high-speed van ride before crashing

card image
Christa Lawler/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The driver was drunk and high while hitting 100 mph, according to the felony charges.

News & Politics

Five Romanian relatives accused of rolling back odometers in Twin Cities used-car fraud scheme

card image

News & Politics

The shutdown could end this week. Here’s what that might mean for Minnesotans.

card image