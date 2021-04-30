D'Amico at Home

The catering giant has two meal kit options. Brunch features an asparagus-leek frittata, bacon, sausage, roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed salmon with lemon butter caper sauce, fruit, salad and chocolate layer cake (serves up to six, $165). The lavish tea service includes finger sandwiches, smoked salmon-dill crêpes, grilled beef tenderloin with truffled mushrooms, peach-prosciutto-mozzarella salad, petite desserts and tea (serves up to six, $185). Order by May 4, pick up May 8.

Two pickup locations: 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, or 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 612-238-4444, order.damicocatering.com

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Dine in or takeout with a special Mother's Day a la carte brunch menu that includes crab-avocado eggs Benedict, a zucchini-pea shoots-mozzarella salad with grilled salmon, and vegan "meat" loaf with cauliflower gratin, plus fruit tarts, carrot cake and white chocolate cheesecake. Takeout extras include deviled eggs, asparagus quiche and tofu-asparagus vegan quiche. Order at least 24 hours in advance, and pick up May 8 and May 9.

2610 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-7855, frenchmeadowcafe.com

Normandy Kitchen

At this downtown hotel classic, enjoy both breakfast and lunch favorites, served from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hope for cooperating weather, because there's a well-appointed stretch of sidewalk seating.

405 S. 8th St., Mpls., 612-370-1400, normandykitchen.com

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

The a la carte takeaway brunch menu includes ready-to-bake scones (six for $14), gravlax with buttered rye crisps ($32), deviled eggs (six for $12), ham-asparagus or spinach-Gruyère quiche ($22), salmon cakes with saffron rémoulade ($8), strawberry shortcake ($5) and more. Order by May 4, pick up May 8 or May 9.

303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-379-9757, surdykscheese.com

Vann

At his small-scale charmer of a restaurant — with views of Lake Minnetonka — chef/owner Erik Skaar is preparing a three-course dine-in Mom's Day dinner ($65), with options in each course.

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com