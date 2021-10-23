Five people were injured early Saturday after their house exploded in Cambridge, Minn.

The house, in the 33000 block of Hilary Circle NE., exploded shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Capt. John Elder of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. The house was considered to be a total loss, he said.

Three men and two women, most of them said to be in their 40s, were taken to hospitals for treatment for noncritical injuries.

Firefighters from Cambridge and Isanti responding to the explosion found four survivors outside the house when they arrived, and were able to rescue a fifth person still in the basement.

"We are grateful that the five people were not more seriously injured. The fact that anyone walked out of it is miraculous," Elder said.

The Sheriff's Office was working with the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the explosion, he said.