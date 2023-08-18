DULUTH — Five people were injured when a minivan crashed into a moose on a wet road near Tower, Minn., on Wednesday evening.

The 2019 Toyota Sienna was on Highway 1 in Breitung Township, in northern St. Louis County, when the moose ran on to the road. It was raining and there was poor visibility at the time, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver and passengers, three adults and a 9- and 13-year-old, were wearing seatbelts, and had non-life threatening injuries. Four were seen at Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital, and one was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia.

The Department of Natural Resources did not yet respond to a call about the status of the moose.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, Breitung Police Department, Tower Ambulance Service and the Tower Fire Department fire assisted at the scene.