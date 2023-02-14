1. Super Bowl MVP(s)? Kansas City offensive line

Patrick Mahomes is undeniably great, but MVP of Super Bowl LVII should have been split five ways and awarded to Chiefs offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie. Facing one of the fiercest pass rushes in NFL history, Kansas City's offensive line surrendered zero sacks and one hit in the 38-35 win over the Eagles. In three postseason games, the Chiefs' line gave up zero sacks and four hits.

Four of the starters were acquired in 2021, months after Mahomes was helpless behind a decimated line in a 31-9 Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. Humphrey and Smith, both 23, were second- and sixth-round picks, respectively. Thuney, 30, was a prized free-agent acquisition and Brown, 26, came via a blockbuster trade. Wylie, 28, was a street free agent pickup in 2017. Both tackles, Brown and Wylie, are set to become unrestricted free agents. You can bet their agents have an ally in Mahomes.

2. Pressure on Roseman to keep Eagles from nosediving

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman used every avenue available to deftly assemble the NFL's most complete roster en route to outclassing the NFC. It might take even more magic for him to keep Philadelphia atop the conference for a return to Super Bowl LVIII. Ten players who started on Sunday are due to hit unrestricted free agency. Seven of them are defenders: James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Linval Joseph. And that doesn't include two other key defenders, Brandon Graham and Kyzir White. All-Pro center Jason Kelce and guard Isaac Seumalo also are free agents.

Another gigantic hurdle to clear is making room for an extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts that some are suggesting might end up near $50 million a year. Hurts counted $1.6 million against the 2022 cap and would count $4.8 million in 2023, but there's no way he steps on the field without Roseman ponying up to pay the piper.

3. To go even farther in 2023, the Vikings need …

Rookie coach Kevin O'Connell got off to a good start with 13 wins in 2022 and took a fine first step in 2023 by saying adios to Ed Donatell's defense. What's next? What's the biggest thing the 2022 team lacked that the 2023 team mustn't? The eyeballs of yours truly would answer "interior strength on both sides of the line of scrimmage." The offensive line has the long-term tackles it needs, but everything else should be on the table for possible improvement. A replacement for center Garrett Bradbury is needed, one who can stand up to and move bigger defenders. Cleveland's 27-year-old Ethan Pocic — projected as the top free-agent center by Pro Football Focus – is a possibility.

Defensively, the Vikings need what many other NFC teams have – a game-wrecking tackle who sets the tone and makes his edge rushers better. A guy like Philly's Hargrave, who'll command a premium price. Washington's Daron Payne is another one to consider if he reaches free agency.

4. Which teams will sink from or resurface in the playoffs?

The NFL is unpredictable, but you can bank on is this in 2023: There will be at least four playoff teams that didn't make the postseason in 2022. That's a streak that goes back 33 seasons. Last year, seven teams – the Vikings, Giants, Seahawks, Jaguars, Chargers, Ravens and Dolphins – reached the playoffs after failing the year before. Jacksonville went from worst in the league to first in its division.

Picking the minimum four playoff newbies in 2023 at this early stage would be easier if we knew how the annual soap opera involving Green Bay's quarterback will play out. If Aaron Rodgers is traded, which is the guess here, Green Bay likely misses the playoffs in consecutive seasons for only the third time in three decades. Best guess: Four '22 playoff teams missing the '23 postseason will be the Buccaneers, Giants, Dolphins and Chargers. Four '23 playoff newbies will be the Lions, Panthers, Patriots and Raiders, with Rodgers.

5. Welcome to the NFL hot seat, gentlemen

Twenty-seven teams have changed head coaches at least once since 2017. Twenty have changed head coaches at least once since 2020. Who now sits on the '23 hot seat? Mike McCarthy survived the '22 hot seat, but he still works for Jerry Jones while needing a playoff run from Dak Prescott. And Todd Bowles, because even Tom Brady retires.

The top three:

3. Ron Rivera, Commanders. The guy who twice beat Andy Reid for NFL Coach of the Year the past decade actually has only three winning seasons in 12 tries with two teams.

2. Kevin Stefanski, Browns. He's gone 8-9 and 7-10 since winning NFL Coach of the Year. Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension was a good excuse in 2022, but patience and a level head aren't strengths that owner Jimmy Haslam possesses.

1. Brandon Staley, Chargers. He lost Mike Williams when he played starters in a meaningless Week 18 game. Then he blew a 27-0 lead and five takeaways in the playoff loss to the Jaguars.