If the 2020 and 2021 Vikings seasons and the 2022 preseason taught us anything, it's that the Vikings need to stay healthy to be truly competitive.

Their best 15 players each of the last two seasons were as good as those on any other team, but inevitable injuries to top-heavy rosters derailed them to large degrees.

And in an 0-3 preseason during which many of those top players didn't play a single snap, the same depth concerns persisted. It's not the sort of thing that is solved in one offseason under a new regime, though it should be noted that GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made several roster decisions in recent months that led to this moment.

A spin through the Star Tribune's projected 53-man roster, as discussed on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast, reveals the areas of particular depth concern.

If the Vikings have losses at any of these spots, they probably will be trouble:

*Quarterback: Thanks, captain obvious. You could say this about every NFL team. Nevertheless, no matter what you think of Kirk Cousins you must acknowledge that there is a dramatic drop-off from Cousins to whomever backs him up (likely the recently, desperately acquired Nick Mullens). Cousins has of course been remarkably durable throughout his career. But banking on that is more of a hope than a plan.

*Wide receiver: K.J. Osborn's emergence as a solid No. 3 target last season makes this a little less of a concern, but the drop-off from Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to the rest of the roster is significant. Any lengthy injury to either one of them — Thielen has missed 10 games over the last three seasons — would put Kevin O'Connell's passing attack in a bind.

*Tight end: There just aren't a lot of great options beyond Irv Smith Jr., as was proved during the preseason when Smith was (again) injured. And if we're being honest, a lot is still being projected with Smith, a tight end with 66 career catches.

*Inside linebacker: Brian Asamoah II, a third-round pick, looks like a worthy addition behind Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks. Beyond that, the Vikings are very thin here and might need to get creative if they take any roster hits.

*Cornerback: The Vikings are young and old at corner. They will be asking a lot of Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr., and they will be asking a lot of the rest of the defense if any of those three are injured.