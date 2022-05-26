Bemidji area: Anglers working lakes where streams flowed in have been enjoying success. The Cass Lake chain of lakes and Upper Red Lake have been productive. Walleyes can be found by anglers working from shore on the stretch of the Mississippi River from Lake Irving to Lake Bemidji until the walleyes scatter into the lakes.

Big Stone Lake: The fishing season is off to a good start on this Minnesota-South Dakota border lake. Walleyes have been active and a 6 ½-pound largemouth bass was caught on the lake last week. Anglers are finding bluegills along the weeds, and those looking for crappies are advised to try the rocks next to the weeds.

Detroit Lakes area: Because water temperatures haven't warmed much yet, anglers on area lakes will likely find fish along shoreline flats and breaks. Most walleyes are being found in depths of 6 to 12 feet. Bass, bluegills, and crappies have been active as they moved into the shallows to spawn.

Duluth area: Anglers on Lake Superior are finding a good lake trout bite, while anglers have been finding limited success on the reservoirs north of Duluth due to recent windy conditions. Some northern pike, perch, and walleye are being found. The panfish bite has been slow but some are being taken in shallow bays where the water temperatures are warmer.

Grand Rapids area: The best walleye action on area lakes has been in shallow depths and where water temperatures were in the low 50s. Anglers have been having success on Big Cutfoot, Bowstring, Jessie and Round lakes because of their solid walleye populations.

Red Wing area: According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, fishing continues to be tough on the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin because of the high water level. Inland lakes have produced some panfish, along with a pretty good bass bite at times. In southeast Minnesota, the panfish bite has been good on area reservoirs.