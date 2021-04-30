In this era of red vs. blue, even a walleye can become a political football.

The Governor's Fishing Opener, set for May 15 in Otter Tail County, has drawn criticism from some residents who aren't fans of Gov. Tim Walz.

Nick Leonard, deputy Otter Tail County administrator, told the County Board this week that he's fielded a few phone calls from residents who aren't thrilled to have Walz visit.

"There will be folks who want to make this about the governor," Leonard said this week at a board meeting. Leonard said he's spoken to several unhappy residents of the county, where Walz got about 36% of the vote in the 2018 election while his Republican opponent, Jeff Johnson, got about 61%.

"What I've tried to stress with the phone calls and what I also want you to hear … it is not an endorsement," he told the board.

Otter Tail County was set to host the fishing opener last year, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leonard said the opener will bring hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue to hard-hit resorts and restaurants, as well as providing valuable media exposure for the area's outdoor attractions. With 1,048 lakes, Otter Tail has the most lakes of any county in the United States.

"It is a tourism and promotion event. It is a way to utilize the media," Leonard told the board. "Whether you like him or her or not, the media follows the governor, so this is a way to shine a light on Otter Tail County.

"It's a good opportunity for folks to get into a boat … to talk about catching walleye instead of what's happening in St. Paul."

Walz' office did not immediately respond for a request to comment.

