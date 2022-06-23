Alexandria area: Fishing has been good on area lakes, according to Christopherson Bait Shop in Alexandria. Anglers are finding walleyes in their usual seasonal locations, especially early and late in the day. Bluegills and crappies are being found in shallow water, while bass have started to transition to deeper water.

Bemidji area: The northern pike and walleye bite continues to be good on most area lakes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are being found in shallow water and along weedline edges. Panfish have been active in shallow water near emerging reeds.

Duluth area: Charters on Lake Superior have been dealing with strong winds recently, but they are reporting that fish are starting to bite more aggressively. Anglers on the St. Louis River estuary are finding a good bite of a variety of fish — bass, catfish, crappies, northerns and walleyes. North of Duluth, fishing has been good on inland reservoirs. Island Lake has been producing a good walleye bite in depths of 10 to 15 feet.

Ely area: According to Arrowhead Outdoors, walleye fishing on area lakes has been good as the walleyes have started to set up on the humps in depths of 15 to 20 feet. The smallmouth bass bite has been good, especially for anglers working near shorelines. Crappies are being found in shallow bays with sandy bottoms.

Lake Mille Lacs: Anglers are finding a good variety of walleyes, with catches in the 11- to 22-inch range being reported. On July 1, the walleye season on the lake will close for two weeks. After that, a catch-and-release walleye season will be in effect through the end of the summer.

Southeast Minnesota: As of Tuesday, good conditions were being reported on area streams. According to the DNR's weekly stream report, Canfield Creek, Duschee Creek, Forestville Creek and Gribben Creek all had a normal stream flow and clear water. The DNR reports numerous hatches of assorted mayflies and caddis.