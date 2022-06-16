Grand Marais area: The lake trout bite and salmon fishing on Lake Superior have been slow, but inland lakes in the area are producing a good walleye bite. Anglers on Seagull Lake have had success catching walleyes and bass. Anglers who fish the mouths of area rivers are finding trout in depths of 10 to 15 feet.

Grand Rapids area: The water on many area lakes is high and clear and fishing for many species has been good. Largemouth and smallmouth bass have been active. Pokegama and Trout lakes are producing both good walleye and bass bites.

Lake Kabetogama: Kabetogama crested last week but flooding remains a factor in the Rainy River Basin with a flood warning, issued by the National Weather Service, remaining in effect until midday Monday. Anglers who have gotten out are finding fish in depths of 12 to 25 feet.

Lake of the Woods: Overall, the fishing has been good on the lake. Anglers are having a lot of success catching walleyes. Walleye fishing has been good near the Northwest Angle, too. Anglers on Big Traverse Bay have had success with a variety of species, especially northerns, sauger, and walleyes. The Rainy River still is high, but some walleyes are found at the mouth of bays and at the current breaks adjacent to shorelines.

Leech Lake: According to the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, fishing has been good on the east side of the lake. Walleyes have gotten more active as the water temperature of the lake has risen to the mid-60s. Most fish are migrating to their normal summer pattern.

St. Croix River: Anglers in the Stillwater area are finding walleyes in depths of 10 to 17 feet. Bass have been active and are in depths of 8 feet. Sheepshead of 3 to 5 pounds are being caught.