Baudette area: Walleye fishing has been good on Lake of the Woods. Anglers are finding walleyes in depths of 10 to 15 feet along the south shore and near Pine Island. Walleyes also are being found on the reefs of Big Traverse Bay. Anglers in the low current areas of the Rainy River are finding good northern pike activity in the bays and feeder rivers. At the Northwest Angle, anglers report a good walleye and muskie bite.

Detroit Lakes area: A consistent bite of a variety of fish is being found on area lakes. Most locations are seeing a good sunfish bite, while crappies are being found near deep cabbage edges. Northerns are being found on weed edges or in deeper water off shoreline breaks. Most walleyes are being found in deeper water off mid-lake structures.

Ely area: Walleyes are scattered and the bite has slowed. On many area lakes, walleyes have moved into shallow depths because of recent windy conditions. Walleyes are being found in depths of 5 to 9 feet and near sunken islands in depths of 15 to 20 feet. Smallmouth bass are getting hit, especially early mornings.

Lake Superior: In the Duluth area, the bite has slowed in the past week. Anglers are finding activity near the middle to lower sections of the water column over deeper waters offshore. The walleye bite on the south shore has started to pick up. Near Grand Marais, fishing for lake trout has been good, according to local charter captains.

Leech Lake: The west side of the lake is producing a consistent bite in lowlight hours, especially on Agency, Kabekona, North Walker and Steamboat bays. Muskies are being found on shallow structures, and there are reports of increased walleye activity

Willmar area: The shallows of many area lakes are producing a good bite. Anglers are finding bass and walleyes in depths of 10 to 15 feet on Eagle and Sunburg lakes. Andrew, Green and Solomon lakes are producing a good walleye bite. Panfish have been active on most area lakes, especially in the shallows of Solomon and Green lakes. Diamond Lake has seen an increased northern and walleye bite.