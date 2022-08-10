DULUTH — First-time candidate Alicia Kozlowski, a community relations officer for the City of Duluth who was endorsed by the DFL, won the Minnesota House District 8B race in Tuesday's primary election and will face Republican Becky Hall in the general election.

The candidates are vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Jen Schultz, who is running against Rep. Pete Stauber in the Eighth Congressional District. Kozlowski beat Arik Forsman, currently Duluth's City Council President.

"Since the very beginning, this campaign has been about putting the power where it belongs — in the hands of the people," Kozlowski Tweeted Wednesday morning.

Art Johnston, a former Duluth School Board member, won the Republican primary in the Minnesota House District 8A race and will face Rep. Liz Olson, a DFL candidate who did not have a challenger.

In the St. Louis County Sheriff's race, Duluth's former police chief Gordon Ramsay and undersheriff Jason Lukovsky advanced — leaving behind Chad Walsh, a Moose Lake, Minn., police office and business owner. Walsh isn't done, however.

"We are not giving up," he posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning alongside a photograph of paperwork to be considered a write-in candidate in the general election.

Ramsay has 29 years of experience in policing, most recently as head of the Wichita Police Department. Lukovsky has worked for the sheriff's department for the past 24 years.

St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson, running for his sixth term, faces Matt Matasich.