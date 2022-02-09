First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Twin Cities Wednesday, with a stop scheduled at the University of Minnesota to tout federal child-care investments.
Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra are scheduled to visit the U's Child Development Laboratory School in the afternoon, where they will host a listening session alongside Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Biden and Becerra are scheduled to arrive at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The first lady visited Minnesota multiple times in 2020 on behalf of her husband's presidential campaign.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
New Dutch exhibition examines Indonesia's independence
Video of Dutch troops overseeing the torching of houses in an Indonesian village plays in one room of the Rijks Museum in Amsterdam. A few meters away, a baby's clothes sewn from book covers — the only scraps of cloth the mother could find — are laid out.
World
Benedict woes come as German church reform pressure rises
A report on decades of clergy sexual abuse in Germany that shone an unflattering spotlight on retired Pope Benedict XVI has added to already strong pressure for Germans to reconsider Catholic rules on issues including homosexuality and women's roles, creating a mounting sense of impatience.
Business
Watchdog says Brexit has brought cost, red tape for UK firms
Britain's departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday.
World
British envoy heads to Moscow to try to ease Ukraine crisis
Britain's top diplomat heads to Moscow on Wednesday to try to defuse tensions raised by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, warning that an invasion would bring "massive consequences for all involved."
World
Japan to extend virus measures in Tokyo and other areas
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to keep COVID-19 restrictions for Tokyo and 12 other areas for three more weeks until early March, as omicron infections show little signs of slowing and most Japanese still lack booster shots.