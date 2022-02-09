First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Twin Cities Wednesday, with a stop scheduled at the University of Minnesota to tout federal child-care investments.

Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra are scheduled to visit the U's Child Development Laboratory School in the afternoon, where they will host a listening session alongside Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Biden and Becerra are scheduled to arrive at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The first lady visited Minnesota multiple times in 2020 on behalf of her husband's presidential campaign.