St. Thomas ran off the game's final 40 points over the final 39 minutes, 10 seconds, getting touchdowns from six different players in that span in a season-ending 54-15 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.

The Tommies finished 7-3 overall and 6-2 in their inaugural Division I season in the FCS Pioneer League, while extending their home winning streak to 31 games on Senior Day.

"The pride that I have in our seniors is difficult to put into words," coach Glenn Caruso said. "It's a group that's seen a lot, these 23 guys, they've come to us in many different ways, some high school, and four years, some five years, some are graduate students.

"They were there when [wife] Racheal [Caruso] shared the news about her battle with cancer in the family — they were freshmen. They were there when teams didn't want to play us. They were there when we didn't have a league, they were there when we didn't have a division. They have served each other and this program very well."

Touchdown runs by Nick Rice and Hope Adebayo gave the Tommies a 14-8 lead early in the second quarter. Presbyterian regained the lead shortly afterward on a Jalyn Witcher TD with 9:10 left in the second period.

Rice's second touchdown, on a 40-yard run, gave St. Thomas the lead for good. He finished with 101 yards on the ground.

The Tommies' final scores included another Adebayo touchdown and a 27-yard interception return by Luke Glenna. Running backs Tom Loeffler and Wyatt Draper scored on short runs and QB Branden Smith scored from 8 yards out.