First Avenue’s rock-star stage manager Conrad Sverkerson dies at 66

When First Avenue hosted its first concert in 16 months following COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, the club’s management left it up to Conrad Sverkerson to make the audience feel at ease and welcome, as he had long done for the bands who performed there.
“We want you to enjoy the show and each other’s company,” the widely recognized stage manager stoically said from the 7th St. Entry stage to kick off the night.
For the first time in 37 years, Sverkerson’s steadying, sturdy presence will no longer be a part of what makes nights go so smoothly at Minneapolis’ most famous rock club and its sister venues around the Twin Cities.
The longtime stage manager for First Avenue Productions died Tuesday afternoon of lung cancer. He was 66.
The Twin Cities native, who started working at the club in 1988 (first show: Duran Duran), was scheduled and eager to go back to work in October after taking much of the year off while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, family members said. Instead, he was admitted to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth last week, near his woodsy property in the township of Holyoke, where he stayed during the COVID pandemic.
He died at the hospital surrounded by family and friends, his older brother Lee Sverkerson of Minneapolis said. Many of his First Ave crewmates visited him there, as did Low singer Alan Sparhawk, who sang him some songs.
“It was a beautiful, peaceful sendoff,” Sverkerson’s brother said.
Serving as a liaison between the bands’ and club’s crews — and as a general problem-solver and circus ringleader — Sverkerson was the best-known staffer at First Ave, recognized by musicians who played there and audience members who saw him run onstage to help out. Performers from all over the world mentioned him in interviews with Minneapolis press, or gave him a shoutout from the stage, too, even after they outgrew First Ave to play bigger rooms.