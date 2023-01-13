Once again, the prestigious Fireside Reading Series will take place at the Hamline-Midway Public Library in St. Paul, beginning the last Wednesday in January and running every Wednesday through the month of February. There won't literally be a fire — the library's fireplace was shut down some years ago — but the coziness of the old library will keep you warm. Or, keep warm by staying home and taking part via Zoom.

This is the 29th year for the free series. Each session begins at 7 p.m. Zoom links are here: Here's the lineup:

Jan. 18. Maren Cooper, "Finding Grace."

Jan. 25. Antonia Angress, "Sirens & Muses."

Feb. 1. Danny Klecko, "The Dead Fitzgeralds."

Feb. 8. Diane Glancy, "Home Is the Road."

Feb. 15. David Mura, "The Stories Whiteness Tells Itself."

Feb. 22. Diane Wilson, Sun Yung Shin, Shannon Gibney and John Coy, "Where We Come From."

And then when they are all over, it will be March. And spring. Perhaps.

Laurie Hertzel is the senior editor for books at the Star Tribune.