Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant four-story apartment building in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis fire crews responded to reports of a smoke coming from a vacant/boarded building in the 2300 block of S. Lyndale Avenue after 6 a.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor, officials said. Fire crews searched the building, which was occupied by squatters. One person jumped from a second-floor window and was found to be in stable condition by HCMC paramedics.

Fire crews were forced to leave the building due to the extent of the fire, which spread to all floors. Part of the roof and an exterior wall collapsed in the alley.

Crews laid additional lines to protect neighboring buildings, which include apartment buildings and the Leaning Tower of Pizza restaurant.

Fire crews remained on the scene in a "defensive fire attack," officials said.