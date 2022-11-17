A fired top executive for a Rochester snack foods manufacturer is pleading guilty to making hundreds of thousands of dollars in charges on company credit cards for personal travel and other unauthorized purchases.

Thomas J. Wiechmann, 56, of Austin, Minn., agreed Wednesday to plead to one felony count of theft by swindle in connection with the charges he made from 2013-19 while he was chief financial officer for Reichel Foods.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for him to be on probation for no more than two years under what is called a stay of imposition. That means the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully complies with the terms of his sentence and a three-year probation.

Terms include no jail time for Wiechmann and he reserves the right to argue at sentencing for a shorter probationary period. The deal also notes that Wiechmann and the company will try and reach an agreement on restitution within six months, otherwise a contested hearing on the matter might be needed.

Wiechmann entered what is called an Alford plea, which allows him to not admit guilt but acknowledge the prosecution has a high probability of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14 before District Court Judge Lisa Hayne, who must decide whether to accept the agreement.

The original criminal complaint with four counts of theft by swindle alleged Wiechmann's unauthorized charges totaled more than $600,000. The amended complaint, filed in May 2022, leveled just one theft by swindle count and put the monetary total at more than $300,000. The latter complaint also accused him of redeeming frequent-flier reward points worth more than $65,000 through use of the company's American Express corporate credit card.

"Hardly a day went by," the criminal complaint filed in September 2021 read, "without unauthorized credit card charges [on] Wiechmann's company credit cards."

Wiechmann was accused of using the cards for hotels, airline tickets, meals, entertainment, a custom alarm service, credit reports and purchases from Fleet Farm, Menards, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Costco and Hy-Vee.

He was fired after nearly 24 years with the company on March 18, 2021, the complaint continued, "after it was discovered that he had been abusing his position of trust and violating his fiduciary duty."

Also charged at the same time as Wiechmann's revised complaint in connection with the scheme is the company's former financial controller, 55-year-old Loretta Lynn Taylor, of St. Charles, Minn.

Taylor is accused of using corporate credit cards on a weekly basis for many years until August 2021, read her complaint alleging aiding and abetting theft by swindle.

She allegedly ran up unauthorized charges topping $150,000 for personal expenses such as gasoline, restaurants, travel, lodging, cellphones, auto maintenance. She's also accused of redeeming frequent-flier reward points worth more than $17,500 through use of the American Express corporate credit card.

Taylor is due back in court on Dec. 29. Her attorney, Amy Conners said Thursday that Taylor was a "faithful and loyal employee, and the evidence will prove her innocence."