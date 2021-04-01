A red flag warning has been issued in northwest Minnesota for weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire.

Strong winds and low humidity are forecast, according to a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources news release.

The warning has been issued Thursday for Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin counties.

Officials ask that people don't burn anything while the warning is in effect and make sure that recent burns are completely extinguished.

The warning expires at 10 p.m. Thursday.

A cigarette and high winds were blamed for a fire spanning 118 acres in Lino Lakes on Tuesday.

Gusts reached 48 mph in the Twin Cities area that day.

