Fire in Twin Cities mobile home kills 2, seriously injures another

A fire in a mobile home in Jordan early Wednesday left two people dead and a third seriously injured, officials said.
Police were alerted about 3:20 a.m. to the blaze at the Valley Green mobile home park.
According to police:
Fire and police personnel arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. A man found his way out of the home, but two women were still inside.
Fire personnel brought the women outside and started life-saving measures. One of the women died at the scene, and the other died at a nearby hospital.
“At last report the adult male was in serious condition” at the hospital, a police statement read.
Officials have yet to address the circumstances surrounding the fire. They have not released the victims’ identities.