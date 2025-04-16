Twin Cities Suburbs

Fire in Twin Cities mobile home kills 2, seriously injures another

The blaze fully engulfed the residence.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 6:13PM
A fire in a mobile home in Jordan early Wednesday left two people dead and a third seriously injured, officials said.

Police were alerted about 3:20 a.m. to the blaze at the Valley Green mobile home park.

According to police:

Fire and police personnel arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. A man found his way out of the home, but two women were still inside.

Fire personnel brought the women outside and started life-saving measures. One of the women died at the scene, and the other died at a nearby hospital.

“At last report the adult male was in serious condition” at the hospital, a police statement read.

Officials have yet to address the circumstances surrounding the fire. They have not released the victims’ identities.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

