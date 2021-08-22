Firefighters worked for hours Saturday night to knock down a large blaze in a storage facility in St. Paul's Snelling Hamline neighborhood.
The fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dayton Avenue. The facility is "mixed-used" and fire officials said they believed a portion of it contained tires.
At the height of the fire, thick, black smoke could be seen spewing from the building from miles away.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Assistant Chief of Operations Mike Gaede said the fire appeared to be contained, but firefighters expected to work late into the night trying to eliminate hotspots. Gaede said they didn't believe anyone was in the building and didn't have any reports of injuries.
Correction: Previous versions of the story incorrectly identified the neighborhood where the fire was.
