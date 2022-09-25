A fire at a Plymouth apartment building Saturday forced residents to evacuate, but no one was hurt.
The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at Parkers Lake Apartments, 15430 18th Av. N,, and was extinguished about an hour later, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.
At least eight apartment units were damaged in the fire. There were no known injuries, the fire department said.
The blaze is believed to have started from a grill on a ground level apartment's balcony.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate pushes voting restrictions while denying election results
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate pushes voting restrictions while denying election results
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Fire in Plymouth apartment building forces residents to evacuate
At least eight apartment units were damaged in the fire, but no injuries were reported.
Local
For Feeding Our Future leader, an unlikely path to scandal
Self-professed "rule follower" Aimee Bock has become the face of a $250 million food fraud case
Business
The stalwarts of the downtown Minneapolis skyway dig in
After generations working in downtown Minneapolis, the skyway's longest-running businesses are determined to see the pandemic through.
South Metro
Inver Grove Heights: Police arrest 3 after man found dead
Police responding to a 911 hang-up call Saturday morning found the body
Local
Minnesota's transition to electric vehicles is long, bumpy
Changes are underway, but the gap between climate goals and reality is wide.