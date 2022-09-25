Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A fire at a Plymouth apartment building Saturday forced residents to evacuate, but no one was hurt.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at Parkers Lake Apartments, 15430 18th Av. N,, and was extinguished about an hour later, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

At least eight apartment units were damaged in the fire. There were no known injuries, the fire department said.

The blaze is believed to have started from a grill on a ground level apartment's balcony.