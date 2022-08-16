Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A house fire in the middle of the night in Albert Lea, Minn., claimed one life, officials said.

The blaze struck about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street, said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske.

Fire personnel removed one person from the home, who was taken to a nearby hospital and died there, Laskowske said. The victim's identity will be released once family notifications are complete, the deputy chief said.

The fire's cause remains undetermined. Damage to the home is estimated at $27,000.