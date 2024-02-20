A fire has damaged a popular eatery on St. Paul's East Side.

Flames broke out about 10 p.m. Monday at Magnolias, near the intersection of Payne Avenue and E. Magnolia Avenue.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

"We are getting an overwhelming response; unfortunately Magnolias did have a fire tonight," the staff wrote in a Facebook posting late Monday. "We don't know much at all right now, but will keep you all updated Thank you for your continued support."

The neighborhood restaurant serving "comfort food for the whole family" opened in January 1984 in a building that once housed a White Castle, according to the eatery's website. The owners said they put an ad in a newspaper two weeks after opening, and "we have been busy every since."

The St. Paul Fire Department had not released any information by Tuesday morning about the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.



