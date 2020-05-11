A north Minneapolis mosque was damaged by fire late Sunday, but quick response by firefighters limited the damage to the entryway.

A neighbor spotted flames coming from the Tawfiq Islamic Center at 2900 N. Lyndale Avenue around midnight and called 911. Crews arrived and extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, said Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, Tyner said.

No one was injured.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) on Monday called on law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for a fire.

"Because of recent hate incidents nationwide and because the blaze occurred at a house of worship, we urge state and federal officials to use their full resources to investigate the cause of this fire to determine whether it was arson and if there was a possible bias motive," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-Minnesota. "Anyone who has information about this fire or saw anything suspicious at the time of the blaze should immediately contact law enforcement authorities."