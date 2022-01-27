A fire Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis heavily damaged a building where hundreds go each day to get a free meal.

Crews found a heavy fire coming from the roof of House of Charity's Food Centre near the intersection of 7th Street and S. Park Avenue when they arrived about 10:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

"It's unfortunate a building like this that's doing so much good in the community has to have something like this happen to them right now," Wesley VanVickle of the Minneapolis Fire Department told KSTP-TV.

It was not immediately clear how the fire would affect operations at the center. The Food Centre across the street from Hennepin County Medical Center is the only public lunch program open every day of the year and provides meals to about 350 people each day, the charity said on its website.

No injuries were reported.