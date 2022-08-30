The historic John H. Stevens house in Minneapolis' Minnehaha Park was severely damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Crews rushed to the landmark structure in the south end of the park about 5:30 a.m. and found flames coming from the wooden building.

Originally built along St. Anthony Falls between 1849 and 1850 near where the Minneapolis Post Office now stands, the wooden home was where early settlers met to found Hennepin County, select Minneapolis as its county seat and create its first school district. Federal judges presided over territorial courts the house that the civic and social hub was dubbed "the Birthplace of Minneapolis."

John H. Stevens, "Father of Minneapolis, his wife, Helen, the "Mother of Minneapolis," and their six children lived in the house.

The house had been moved several times over the years and was pulled to its current location by 10,000 Minneapolis public school students in 1896. The house is now under the jurisdiction of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

There was no immediate word as to the cause of the fire, but Deputy Chief Rita Juran of the Minneapolis Fire Department told KSTP-TV the building suffered a "good amount of damage." Firefighters were able to save the structure and preserve the artifacts inside, Juran said.