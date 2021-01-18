Authorities and Gertens officials spent Monday assessing damage and trying to figure out what caused a fire at the Inver Grove Heights garden center Sunday evening.

Numerous agencies responded to the blaze that broke out after 6 p.m. in one of its greenhouses on the property at 5500 Blaine Av.

The fire was prevented from spreading to nearby buildings. The main garden center store was not affected, the gardening center said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. No one was hurt.

"While this isn't quite the way we thought we would begin our 100th year in business, we are thankful to have such great customers and a wonderful community to serve, even during times like these," the statement said.

Tim Harlow