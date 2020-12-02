Fire crews are battling a large fire at a one-story commercial building in Maple Grove on Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Tim Bush told WCCO-TV that fire crews had not entered the building — located on the 18000 block of Bass Lake Road — as of 7:15 p.m. He also told the station it’s not known if the facility has been evacuated.
This is a developing story. Please return to startribune.com for details.
