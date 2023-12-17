A fire that broke out Saturday morning in the roof of a lead battery recycling facility on Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan has been contained.

The Eagan Fire Department responded to Gopher Resource shortly before 5 a.m. and found an active fire on the roof of one of the main buildings of the facility, said Eagan Deputy Fire Chief Kip Springer.

Around 9:30 a.m., Springer said the fire was limited to the roof area and that to his knowledge, no product had burnt. Everyone inside the building was evacuated, and there were no injuries.

Springer said it's not yet clear what caused the fire, but because it was between layers of roof, the fire was difficult to get to, and labor-intensive to put out.

Springer said the building has a water containment system, so the water used to fight the fire will not go into storm sewers.

He said he expects the fire to be extinguished around midday Saturday.

"I would suspect we'll be here for a few hours. But we don't have that big plume of smoke in the sky," he said.