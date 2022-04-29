Learn about how architects and homeowners work together to make dream-house remodels and new homes a reality at an upcoming Home of the Month design event.

From cozy cabins to whole-house remodeling projects, "Let's Talk Home Design" will spotlight works by residential architects from across the metro area and western Wisconsin.

The evening includes a panel discussion with homeowners and architects about their projects. Questions from the audience are encouraged. The American Institute of Architects Minnesota and the Star Tribune will reveal the homes that have been selected as Home of the Month winners, the annual contest spotlighting excellence in local architecture.

In addition, for those who want to bounce around ideas for a home project of their own, one-on-one, 45-minute consultations with an architect will be available.

The consultations, which cost $35, will be held before the program starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, where the event takes place. Additional consultations will be held at the Crown Roller Mill building in downtown Minneapolis on May 7 and 14. Virtual consultations on May 10 will be held, as well.

"Let's Talk Home Design" begins at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Admission is $15 in advance ($20 at the door). For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/hotm2022.