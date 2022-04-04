More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Sights and sounds: Cultural relevance of women's basketball on display all weekend
"Just talk about the sold out crowd," Lynx star Natalie Achonwa said.
Twins
Five keys to the Twins' success
From pitching to catching, from Byron Buxton to Carlos Correa, here are five factors affecting the Twins' fate in 2022.
Twins
Twins send four to Saints, keep an eye on Opening Day forecast
The Twins have three cuts remaining before Opening Day, and manager Rocco Baldelli says the team has "a pretty good idea" of what the roster will be.
Wild
Kaprizov, Ovechkin both making history entering first matchup
Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild star and now franchise points record holder for a season, looked forward to an 'exciting' matchup against the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, who ranks No. 3 in career NHL points scored.