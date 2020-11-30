A Rush City inmate who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Saturday, becoming the fifth state prisoner to die of the virus.

The 57-year-old man has not been identified by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He was incarcerated at the state correctional facility in Rush City and was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, where he died, officials said.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell issued a statement Sunday: "We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man," he said. "The level of community spread of COVID-19 makes our extensive efforts to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state's correctional facilities that much more challenging. We are committed to continuing our aggressive testing and spread mitigation efforts as we closely monitor the health status and medical needs of those who contract this virus."

This is the first COVID-related death from the Rush City facility. Two inmates from other facilities are in critical condition and on ventilators. Several DOC staff are also hospitalized due to the virus.