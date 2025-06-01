Fierce but compassionate mental health advocate will be missed

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I say this as a compliment. In more than three decades as a journalist, it’s the occasional phone calls from Sue Abderholden that have left me feeling the most frustrated and outraged.
It’s not because of any policy disagreement. It’s because of the ongoing stigma, discrimination and barriers to care that those with mental health conditions continue to face in Minnesota and elsewhere, a disheartening reality that Abderholden has relayed through the years.
Those running conversations and her relentless, round-the-clock advocacy are why Abderholden’s looming retirement from the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota is such a bittersweet moment.
She’s been a powerful force for good for 24 years as NAMI Minnesota’s executive director. In that role, Abderholden, 70, typically works six days a week or more writing grant proposals, fundraising, leading a staff of 37, taking phone calls from anguished families, lobbying the Legislature and energizing public support.
If there are mental health care barriers or other problems anywhere in the state, she knows about it and goes into battle mode. That can include alerting journalists in hopes that spotlighting the issue leads to change.
Or, sending us emails when we’ve gotten things wrong. I remember getting a tough-but-fair email at 6:03 a.m. on a Sunday years ago when an editorial didn’t meet her high standards.