Saga of injured cat ‘Sule’ has residents at odds with Coon Rapids police, Humane Society policies

When Susan Walsh and Leah Amerson came upon the stray, injured cat lying still in the marshy backyard of a Coon Rapids home late last month, they thought he was dead.
The long-haired tabby eventually named “Sule” — after Walsh and Amerson’s first names — was dehydrated and anemic with infected wounds on his side. It would be the second time he was rescued, five days after he was humanely trapped by a resident and turned over to Coon Rapids police on March 16.
That time, an officer released Sule into the woods after the local Animal Humane Society refused to take the cat, which was not microchipped, saying a veterinarian was unavailable and it wasn’t their policy to accept feral cats.
When Amerson and Walsh learned of Sule’s fate, they spent days searching for him.
“It was just heartbreaking,” Amerson said. “And the residents that trapped him, they also knew he was injured. They said he was in bad shape. They didn’t expect that he was going to be picked up and dropped off in the woods.”
The saga of Sule, who is now recovering with veterinary intervention in foster care, has sparked fervor over how police handle feral cats in the north metro suburb and reignited a push for trap, neuter and return (TNR) programs.
However, both the Animal Humane Society and Coon Rapids Police Department say their hands are mostly tied when it comes to intervening in the area’s population of feral cats, a fraction of the estimated 300,000 to 1 million living in the Twin Cities.
The problem was underscored earlier this month, when 59-year-old Jacqueline Marie Broberg was charged with felony animal cruelty after 21 cats were found dead and more than 80 others were rescued from her home in Coon Rapids.