A 45-year-old St. Cloud man has been sentenced for applying for an absentee voter ballot while being ineligible to vote because of his criminal history.

Bradley A. Haugen, 45, was sentenced Friday to two years' probation and ordered to pay $214 in fines and fees after pleading guilty to a felony county of intentionally making a false or untrue statement on an absentee ballot application.

This was the first time the County Attorney's Office has prosecuted an ineligible voter for merely applying for an absentee ballot, according to court records.

Haugen was convicted of a felony in 2018 for cashing hundreds of dollars' worth of bad checks at the gas station where he worked and was sentenced to five years' probation, a term that does not expire until October 2023, meaning his voting rights were taken away.

In early June 2020, election officials received an absentee ballot application signed by Haugen. The form included that the applicant is certifying his eligibility to vote, including if "convicted of a felony, my felony sentence has expired or I have been discharged from my sentence."

Haugen told an investigator that he was aware that he was ineligible to vote but also said "he had thrown the ballot away and never voted," the criminal complaint read.

The investigator confirmed with county elections staff that Haugen never submitted his ballot.