Federal officers seized tens of thousands of dollars in counterfeit cellphone accessories at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that had been exported from Hong Kong, authorities said Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers uncovered the knockoff Apple and Samsung phone cases and adapters Thursday at a customs facility on airport property.

If these items were authentic, the agency’s announcement read, the manufacturers’ suggested retail price for the shipment would have been $41,500.

“Substandard and illegal products harm the U.S. economy and the health and safety of consumers,” read a statement from Augustine Moore, area port director for Minneapolis. “In particular, the adapters can be exceptionally dangerous.”

Intellectual property rights protection is a priority trade issue for CBP, the agency has said. In fiscal year 2019, CBP and partner agency Homeland Security Investigation seized 27,599 shipments containing intellectual property rights violations.