A manhunt is underway for a Minneapolis murder suspect who was "mistakenly released" from a county jail in Indianapolis last week amid a "faulty records review."

The Marion County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a staff member at the local detention center erroneously released 28-year-old Kevin L. Mason, of St. Paul, on Sept. 13. The incident prompted an internal investigation, which led to the termination of two employees.

Mason had three active warrants for his arrest in Minnesota, including one related to a 2021 murder outside a prominent North Side church. He was charged via warrant that summer with second-degree intentional murder and illegal weapons possession in the June 11 slaying of 29-year-old Dontevius A. Catchings, of Minneapolis.

Gunfire erupted outside Shiloh Temple on West Broadway, during funeral services for 24-year-old Christopher Jones Jr., one of two men killed outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis on May 22.

One mourner told police that Mason and Catchings were longtime friends, but they got into a fistfight over Mason refusing to return a gun to Catchings, charges say. All three men were thought to be part of the same street gang.

At the time of the shooting, Mason had a felony fleeing police charge pending in Hennepin County. He had been charged and convicted of armed robbery three times in the county in 2013. Investigators were unable to locate Mason after he "deleted his Facebook page and left the state."

Mason has ties to the Indianapolis region and investigators now believe he fled there shortly after the 2021 murder. He was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11 — and mistakenly released two days later.

"The was an error. This should not have happened," Col. James Martin told the news media during a Tuesday press conference. "A round-the-clock manhunt has been underway ever since. ....We will not rest until he is captured."

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting the sheriff's office in a national search for Mason. When asked why they waited six days to alert the public, Col. Martin said they were hoping to maintain a "tactical advantage" that allowed them to catch Mason before driving him into hiding.

Mason is a 5'9" Black male weighing approximately 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his right eye and "SUB" tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

