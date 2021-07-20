Federal authorities said Tuesday that Minnesotans are being increasingly targeted by phone calls portrayed as being from a customs agent but instead are scams in pursuit of banking information.

Agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) nationwide say they are being told the calls are a recorded message stating, "a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and it has been intercepted."

The caller is then instructed to "press 1" to speak with a CBP officer/agent, which then attempts to get callers' banking information, the agency said in a statement.

"This scam is becoming more prominent here in Minnesota," the CBP statement said. "In fact, these criminals have stepped up their game. When the residents receive these calls, the spoofed caller ID registers the call as coming from CBP's Minnesota office, which gives it an air of legitimacy." The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone, the agency said. If such calls are received, the CBP continued, people should make a note of the number and other useful details about the call and immediately hang up and report the incident.

Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

"Please keep your personal information safe, and I encourage everyone to report these calls," said Augustine Moore, the CBP's area port director for Minnesota. "Tell your family and friends that these scammers are after one thing — your money. CBP will never solicit money over the phone."

