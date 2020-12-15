An employee stole more than $315,000 from a northern Minnesota casino over more than six years, according to federal charges.

Jennifer L. Boutto, 32, of Willow Valley Township, Minn., was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

The alleged embezzlement of $315,739.87 from the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino in Tower stretched from June 2013 to October 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fortune Bay is operated by the Bois Fort Band of Chippewa.

Messages were left Tuesday with Boutto and her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

