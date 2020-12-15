An employee stole more than $315,000 from a northern Minnesota casino over more than six years, according to federal charges.
Jennifer L. Boutto, 32, of Willow Valley Township, Minn., was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
The alleged embezzlement of $315,739.87 from the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino in Tower stretched from June 2013 to October 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Fortune Bay is operated by the Bois Fort Band of Chippewa.
Messages were left Tuesday with Boutto and her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota mom duo offers virtual mental health support
Hope in a Hopeless World started in a community center and now serves hundreds.
Coronavirus
Minnesota's virus vaccinations are 'starting point on road back'
Vaccinations at most Minnesota hospitals and clinics will start next week.
Local
Wisconsin man who stabbed 4 family members ordered committed
A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally.
Local
Murder suspect fled through van window at McDonald's
A man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald's, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Duluth
Skating the Boundary Waters: 'Wild ice' had locals dropping everything
Residents say conditions have been 'exceptional' this year.