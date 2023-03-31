A federal jury in Minneapolis will now decide the child sex trafficking conspiracy case of Anton Lazzaro, with deliberation set to begin after a noon lunch break.

The prosecution and Lazzaro's defense each made their final cases to the jury Friday morning.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melinda Williams began her closing arguments by telling the story of a man who "seemed like he had it all" — wealth, business success that fostered meetups with celebrities and politicians, a Ferrari, a luxury downtown condo.

But the 32-year-old Lazzaro wanted more, she added.

"He wanted sex, and not just any sex," Williams said as the two-week trial reached its end. "He wanted sex with minor girls under the age of 18. And he had a plan to get it."

Lazzaro is facing one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts of child sex trafficking associated with separate alleged victims ages 15 and 16.

His attorney, Daniel Gerdts, countered in his final pitch to jurors that the government had failed to prove that his client was guilty of sex trafficking minors over the course of a "salacious" prosecution based on "completely unfounded" allegations.

"The prosecution clearly disapproves of Mr. Lazzaro's playboy lifestyle," Gerdts said. "And frankly, as the father of three daughters so do I. The opprobrium is well deserved, but that is not why we're here."

During the government's closing arguments, Williams outlined how Lazzaro enlisted a young woman he initially paid for sex to instead start recruiting other teen victims – preferably minors – who fit a desired profile: white, small, vulnerable or "broken" in his own alleged words.

Lazzaro's co-defendant, Gisela Castro Medina, 21, has pleaded guilty and testified against the man who she said first paid her for sex before asking her to recruit for him. Castro Medina is now awaiting sentencing in August.

Lazzaro paid Castro Medina more than $54,000 during the conspiracy, which was alleged to have happened between May 2020 and December 2020. Lazzaro acknowledged giving her tens of thousands of dollars, but out of generosity. Prosecutors allege it was first to pay for obtaining minor girls for his pleasure, and later for her silence once the FBI raided his home.

Williams said that once Lazzaro's minor victims stepped into his 19th floor Hotel Ivy condominium, Lazzaro had a playbook or "breaking-in process." That involved money, presents, alcohol. Williams said Lazzaro would offer to listen to the girls' troubles.

"He called it an art," she said.

Lazzaro, a once-rising Republican donor in Minneapolis, has been in federal custody since his August 2021 arrest.

Lazzaro frequently shifted in his chair, occasionally shaking his head in disgust and muttering to himself and his attorneys throughout the prosecution's presentation to jurors. As Gerdts made his case, Lazzaro nodded along.

Jurors were once again shown images of each of the alleged minor victims as Williams walked them through the government's case a final time. She pointed to previous testimony that wealthy traffickers would lean on younger women to help vouch – "to make it seem not so scary; to make it seem exciting even."

"He had sex with each and every one of them knowing that they were under the age of 18," Williams said. "He bought them: sex for cash. This for that."

As she concluded Friday morning, Williams thanked the jury for its service.

"This has been a really hard case to listen to," Williams said. "It's not going to be hard to decide."

Gerdts' arguments in defense of Lazzaro later drew intervention from Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz, who said an argument that jurors needed to find that Lazzaro exerted control over his alleged victims confused the jury as to the law.

Gerdts argued Friday that "typically the person who is victimized by this crime doesn't receive anything" and that those who engage in commercial sex do so "because someone else is controlling them and receiving the money."

"You keep trying to fight this battle that a mere purchaser can't be guilty of commercial sex" but they can be, Schiltz said in a brief meeting with both sides before instructing the jury.

As he instructed the jury after hearing closing arguments, Schiltz clarified that "control" was one means of causing someone to engage in commercial sex, but that coercion, threats or other means could cause someone to do so.

Earlier in his remarks, Gerdts questioned Castro Medina's accounts of the first time Lazzaro asked her to recruit girls for sex for him. He explained that Castro Medina was described as blackout drunk on the night in question, and he asked why Lazzaro would make such a request after having spent barely eight hours total together.

"How could Tony have a clue she would be successful with such a task?" Gerdts asked. "He just met the young woman."

He repeated his defense of Lazzaro as "habitually generous," often giving girls money even when they did not have sex. Of the minor teens with which Lazzaro did have sex, Gerdts argued that some of the alleged victims genuinely liked Lazzaro and were eager to see him for sex at the time.

"This is an odd case for a sex trafficking case because you saw surprisingly little evidence of sex," Gerdts said, pointing out that some of the victims had sex with Lazzaro two or three times each.

Williams seized on this in her rebuttal.

"Not enough sex in this case? I hope if there's anything we can agree on is we saw way too much sex in this case," she said.

Williams called Lazzaro's own testimony this week "wildly untruthful" but "helpful because it let everyone in this courtroom see who he is and what he does."

Among the evidence Williams revived in her final words to jurors was an image of Jeffrey Epstein – a financier who took his life in 2019 after being charged with conspiring to sex traffic minors – that Lazzaro captioned "RIP my brother" in a messaging exchange with a friend on the anniversary of Epstein's death.

Maybe Gerdts thinks it is an unusual sex trafficking case, Williams said, but Lazzaro "is pretty clear as to who his brother in arms is."

"Don't convict him because you don't like him," Williams said. "Convict him because he is so, so guilty."