A Park Rapids Area High School student's artwork of a pair of Canada geese has earned the top honor as the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest winner.

The oil painting by Luke Hartung, 16, will advance to the national contest April 22. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service puts on the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program. The program teaches wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to K-12 students.

In the youth program, Holly Stumbo, 10, of Fergus Falls, won the Minnesota Conservation Message category with: "Ducks are important for us and duck banding helps us help them."

Local FWS staff also selected the artwork of Sadie Moen, 9, of Chaska for the contest's Student Honor. It will be used on promotional materials for the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Program.

Revenue from the purchase of the main federal duck stamp — also selected through an art contest — helps acquire and preserve wetland habitat. The Hautman brothers of Minnesota have won the federal duck stamp contest multiple times.