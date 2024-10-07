Federal judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Donato also ruled that, for a period of three years ending Nov. 1, 2027, Google won't be able to share revenue from its Play Store with anyone who distributes Android apps or is considering launching an Android app distribution platform or store. It also won't be allowed to pay developers, or share revenue, so that they will launch an app in the Google Play Store first or exclusively, and can't make deals with manufacturers to preinstall the Google Play store on any specific location on an Android device. It also won't be able to require apps to use its billing system or tell customers that they can download apps elsewhere and potentially for cheaper.